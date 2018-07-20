U.S. stocks inched lower Friday as bond yields jumped, a shift that helped banks but hurt companies that pay big dividends. The dollar fell after President Donald Trump said China is manipulating its currency.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index slid 2.66 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,801.83.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 6.38 points to 25,058.12.

The Nasdaq composite shed 5.10 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,820.20.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slumped 4.50 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,696.81.

For the week:

The S&P 500 added 0.52 points.

The Dow rose 38.71 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Nasdaq lost 5.78 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 gained 9.73 points, or 0.6 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 128.22 points, or 4.8 percent.

The Dow is up 338.90 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 916.81 points, or 13.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 161.30 points, or 10.5 percent.