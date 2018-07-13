U.S. stocks wrapped up another solid week Friday as industrial and energy companies ticked higher, but quarterly results from several big U.S. banks didn’t excite investors.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 index gained 3.02 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,801.31.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 94.52 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,019.41.
The Nasdaq composite edged up 2.06 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 7,825.98.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slid 3.20 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,687.08.
For the week:
The S&P 500 rose 41.49 points, or 1.5 percent.
The Dow jumped 562.93 points, or 2.3 percent.
The Nasdaq climbed 137.59 points, or 1.8 percent.
The Russell 2000 fell 6.97 points, or 0.4 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 127.70 points, or 4.8 percent.
The Dow is up 300.19 points, or 1.2 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 922.59 points, or 13.4 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 151.57 points, or 9.9 percent.