U.S. stocks finished mostly higher Friday, but they surrendered most of an early gain as worries about rising tariffs once again dampened investors’ enthusiasm as the second quarter came to an end.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index added 2.06 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,718.37.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average picked up 55.36 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,271.41.

The Nasdaq composite finished with a gain of 6.62 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,510.30.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slipped 1.95 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,643.07.

For the week:

The S&P 500 lost 36.51 points, or 1.3 percent.

The Dow fell 309.48 points, or 1.3 percent.

The Nasdaq sank 182.51 points, or 2.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is skidded 42.51 points, or 2.5 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 44.76 points, or 1.7 percent.

The Dow is down 447.81 points, or 1.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 606.91 points, or 8.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 107.56 points, or 7 percent.