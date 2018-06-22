Oil prices and energy companies rallied Friday after OPEC said it will produce more oil, but not as much as investors feared. While trade tensions remained in the headlines, U.S. stocks finished slightly higher at the end of a bumpy week.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 index picked up 5.12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,754.88.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 119.19 points, or 0.5 percent, to 24,580.89.
The Nasdaq composite lost 20.13 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,692.82.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slid 3.37 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,685.58.
For the week:
The S&P 500 fell 24.78 points, or 0.9 percent.
The Dow shed 509.59 points, or 2 percent.
The Nasdaq slipped 53.56 points, or 0.7 percent.
The Russell 2000 added 1.67 points, or 0.1 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 81.27 points, or 3 percent.
The Dow is down 138.33 points, or 0.6 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 789.43 points, or 11.4 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 150.07 points, or 9.8 percent.