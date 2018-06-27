WASHINGTON (AP) — Housing Secretary Ben Carson says his department “has, is now, and will continue to rigorously protect people from discrimination regardless from their color, race, national origin, sex, disability or family status.”
The secretary of Housing and Urban Development faced harsh questioning during a three-hour hearing Wednesday from Democrats on the House Financial Services Committee, who were less convinced of his commitment to upholding the tenets of the Fair Housing Act, which marks its 50th anniversary this year.
Ranking member Maxine Waters says she is “very concerned about the actions Secretary Carson has taken to undermine fair housing in this country.”
Some Republicans on the committee voiced support for Carson. Chairman Jeb Hensarling praised Carson for his “efforts to root out discrimination” and promote self-sufficiency.
