HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu’s mayor has vetoed a bill aimed at setting limits for what ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft can charge during peak demand.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell said Tuesday he wants to see new technology blend with old.

The bill sought to prevent “surge pricing” rates getting higher than the maximum fare set by the city.

Taxi companies say Uber and Lyft face fewer restrictions. Those who oppose the bill say ride-hailing app users know prices upfront and can choose whether to accept them.

Caldwell directed city attorneys to draft a bill that would allow transportation companies flexibility as long as there’s disclosure about pricing.

Uber says in a statement the veto protects consumer choice.

Councilmembers could override the veto.