INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is headed to Washington for an economic development summit.

The Republican’s office says Holcomb will participate in the 2018 SelectUSA Investment Summit, which brings together government officials and business leaders.

SelectUSA is a federal Department of Commerce program. The summit will feature discussions focused on infrastructure, energy and advanced manufacturing, in addition to issues like taxes, trade and workforce development.

Holcomb will give a talk focused on the state’s efforts to boost worker training and lure international investment.

He’s also taking a delegation from the state. Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger, Indiana Economic Development Corp. President Elaine Bedel and others will join him.

Holcomb’s office says he will be at the event on Wednesday and Thursday.