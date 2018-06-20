Health officials are recommending that some people living near a Michigan factory get tested for lead exposure
The Times Herald of Port Huron reports the St. Clair County Health Department says a state investigation into elevated airborne lead levels near Mueller Brass in Port Huron found the toxic metal in some soil samples in the area surrounding the factory.
The Associated Press left a message Wednesday seeking comment from Mueller Brass.
Dr. Annette Mercatante, health department director, says preliminary testing by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality shows elevated levels in some yards in the area 55 miles (88 kilometers) northeast of Detroit.
DEQ Quality spokeswoman Tiffany Brown says in an email the agency has seen increasing concentrations in the air at an area monitoring station over the past year.
Information from: Times Herald, http://www.thetimesherald.com