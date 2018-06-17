Hawaiian Airlines and Japan Airlines have submitted paperwork seeking to join forces to potentially bring hundreds of thousands of more people to Hawaii

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaiian Airlines and Japan Airlines have submitted paperwork seeking to join forces to potentially bring hundreds of thousands of more people to Hawaii.

West Hawaii Today reports the airlines have recently filed an application with the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Japanese government requesting immunity from antitrust laws to create a joint venture.

According to the filings, the partnership would allow the companies to coordinate flight schedules and share certain costs and revenues as well as work together on marketing and advertising.

The airlines say the venture could bring up to an additional 350,000 passengers to Hawaii as well as generated about 4,000 jobs in the U.S.

The airlines are hoping to launch the joint venture next year if they are granted approval this year.

