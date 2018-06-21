NEW YORK (AP) — The government’s prized cooperator at a trial that grew from an ambitious New York state redevelopment plan known as the Buffalo Billion has begun testifying.

Kevin Schuler testified late Thursday in Manhattan federal court. Schuler described how his boss at the construction firm LPCiminelli bonded with a former state university president who played an important role in the redevelopment plan.

Schuler says the men, now on trial together, were not instant pals, until they talked about cars.

Schuler, who pleaded guilty last month in a cooperation deal, says a consultant hired by LPCiminelli bragged about improving the relationship between Alain Kaloyeros, the former state university president, and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

He says the consultant says he taught Kaloyeros to give Cuomo credit for good things that were going on.