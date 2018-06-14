China's government says some Chinese exporters are rushing to fill orders due to concern about possible changes in trade risks

BEIJING (AP) — Some of China’s exporters are rushing to fill orders due to concern about possible trade risks, a government spokesman said Thursday, as the White House prepared to issue a list of Chinese goods targeted for a tariff hike.

The Commerce Ministry spokesman didn’t mention Washington and said those exporters are “not the mainstream.”

President Donald Trump has threatened to raise tariffs on up to $150 billion of Chinese goods in response to complaints about Beijing’s trade surplus and technology policy. As part of that, the White House is due to release a list on Friday of $50 billion of Chinese goods targeted for a 25 percent tariff.

“A few companies have increased the number of ‘short orders’ to avoid risks,” spokesman Gao Feng said at a regular briefing. “However, this is not the mainstream and will not affect our country’s situation of steady and healthy development of foreign trade.”

Beijing has pledged to narrow its trade surplus with the United States by buying more American goods and has announced steps to cut import duties on autos and consumer goods.

But the Chinese government also has threatened to scrap any trade deals if Trump’s tariff hike goes ahead. Economists say Beijing will resist changing technology development policies Washington dislikes but that Chinese leaders see as successful.