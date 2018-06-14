Google barely pushed up the percentage of women and under-represented minorities among its ranks, while it got less white and more Asian over the past year
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Google has barely raised the number of women and under-represented minorities among its ranks, while it got less white and more Asian over the past year.
That’s according to the search giant’s fifth annual diversity report released Thursday.
The report comes a week after shareholders voted down proposals to study linking executive pay to diversity goals.
Google bumped the percentage of its female employees up by a tenth of a percentage point to 30.9 percent.
Most Read Business Stories
- Pricey Seattle apartment tower ripping out pipes to fix leaks, as tenants fume
- Why many homebuyers suddenly feel cursed
- Microsoft aims to make Office simpler with series of changes
- Vancouver, B.C., tries again to thwart foreign real-estate speculators | Jon Talton
- Report: A minimum-wage worker can't afford a 2-bedroom apartment anywhere in the U.S.
Despite falling more than 2 percent, white workers remained the majority, while Asians grew more than a percentage point to 36.3 percent. Black and Latino workers grew a tenth of a percent to 2.5 and 3.6 percent.
Google is part of Alphabet Inc., which employs about 85,000 people.