Asian and European markets brush off US-China tensions with positive data

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian and European stocks rose on Wednesday as investors rallied around signs that the global economy was on track, amid heated exchanges between the world’s two largest economies over trade.

KEEPING SCORE: European shares rose in early trading. Germany’s DAX rose 0.4 percent to 12,727.61 and France’s CAC 40 added 0.3 percent to 5,405.57. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 1.2 percent to 7,695.94. Wall Street was poised to open higher. Dow futures added 0.4 percent to 24,808.00 and broader S&P 500 futures were up 0.3 percent to 2,773.00.

ASIA’S DAY: Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index rebounded 1.2 percent to close at 22,555.43 and South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.0 percent to 2,363.91. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.8 percent to 29,696.17 and the Shanghai Composite in mainland China increased 0.3 percent to 2,915.73. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.2 percent to 6,172.60. Taiwan’s benchmark rose, but Southeast Asian indexes were mixed.

NEW EUROZONE BUDGET: German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed to create a Eurozone budget ahead of next week’s European Union summit. The new budget aims to boost investment and provide a safety mechanism for the 19 nations using the euro currency. It also hopes to find a European solution for migration issues — the center of a dispute between Merkel and her Bavarian allies.

POSITIVE HOUSING DATA: The solid U.S. job market has helped to boost demand for new homes. The Commerce Department said housing starts rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.35 million in May, the strongest pace since July 2007. All of May’s construction gains came from a 62 percent jump in the Midwest, while building slumped in the Northeast, South and West.

U.S.-CHINA TARIFFS: A budding trade war between the U.S. and China is showing no signs of abating. On Tuesday, China’s government called President Donald Trump’s threat of new tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods blackmail and warned that it would retaliate with measures of its own. Trump has already announced a 25 percent tariff on up to $50 billion of Chinese products starting July 6. China retaliated by raising import duties on $34 billion worth of American goods, including soybeans, electric cars and whiskey.

QUOTEWORTHY: “Trade tension is going to dominate market sentiment in the weeks to come. The market is waiting for Beijing to come out with counter measurements to offload more chips,” said Margaret Yang, market analyst at CMC Markets Singapore.

ENERGY: Oil futures ticked up ahead of Friday’s OPEC meeting. Saudi Arabia and Russia are seeking to raise production by 1.5 million barrels per day, but they may not get their way. Analysts expect the group to consider an increase in production of about 1 million barrels a day, ending the output cut agreed on in 2016. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 52 cents to $65.42 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract settled at $64.90 per barrel on Tuesday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 50 cents to $75.58 in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 110.14 yen from 110.07 in late trading Tuesday. The euro dipped to $1.1561 from $1.1575.

