BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s highest court says investigators can examine internal documents seized last year from automaker Volkswagen as part of a probe into the diesel emissions scandal.
The Federal Constitutional Court on Friday dismissed a legal complaint from Volkswagen seeking to block authorities from using the documents for their investigation.
Volkswagen has been embroiled in a scandal involving its diesel vehicles since 2015, when U.S. authorities revealed the company had used engine software to cheat on emissions tests.
Volkswagen recently paid a one-billion euro (1.2 billion-dollar) fine after German prosecutors concluded the company failed to properly oversee its engine development department.
The scandal has also already cost Volkswagen $20 billion in fines and civil settlements in the United States.