BERLIN (AP) — A Bavarian ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel is criticizing the German leader’s agreement in principle to a eurozone budget, adding to a conflict over migration.

Bavaria’s Christian Social Union party is locked in a dispute with Merkel over its demand to turn back migrants at Germany’s borders, and has given her two weeks to find agreements with European partners. Merkel discussed migration Tuesday at a previously arranged meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, and the two leaders also advocated a eurozone budget of unspecified size that they hope will boost investment.

News agency dpa reported that Bavarian governor Markus Soeder said Wednesday: “We cannot launch extra shadow budgets now or try to weaken the stability of the currency.” He cautioned Merkel against making financial concessions to win cooperation on migration.