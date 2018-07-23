BERLIN (AP) — The head of an influential German industry organization is calling on the U.S. and the European Union to put an end to the escalating trade dispute between the two economic superpowers.
Dieter Kempf of the Federation of German Industries said Monday that “Europe mustn’t allow itself to be blackmailed and should act with confidence” when European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker visits Washington on Wednesday.
Kempf called on U.S. President Donald Trump to “scale down the rhetoric” and abolish tariffs that he said were imposed “under the cover of national security.”
He noted that German automakers alone employ 180,000 people in the U.S. and 60 percent of the cars they produce are made for export.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amy Hood won back Wall Street and helped reboot Microsoft
- Your password has likely been stolen. Here's what to do about it.
- Some Pacific Northwest CEOs earn 200 or 400 times what the average employee is paid
- They worked at Amazon, Apple and Microsoft, and now they’re working to get you stoned
- How to protect yourself from ‘spear phishing’ hacking technique used by Russians
Kempf called for talks on resolving trade disputes to take place at the World Trade Organization.