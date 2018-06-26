NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
General Electric Co., up 99 cents to $13.74
The industrial company said it will shed its health care and oil services businesses.
Exelixis Inc., up $1.56 to $21.10
The drug developer was added to the S&P index of midsize companies.
Exxon Mobil Corp., up 90 cents to $80.64
Oil prices and shares in energy companies jumped as the U.S. pressed its allies to stop importing oil from Iran.
American Express Co., down 33 cents to $98.21
The company said it is teaming up with Amazon on a credit card for small businesses.
Lam Research Corp., up $2.92 to $173.93
Technology companies recovered some of the sharp losses they took one day earlier.
Lennar Corp., up $2.39 to $51.61
The homebuilder had a stronger second quarter than analysts expected.
Akamai Technologies Inc., down $1.93 to $75.72
The cloud services provider cut its forecasts because of the stronger dollar.
V.F. Corp., up 80 cents to $82.01
Retailers and other consumer-focused companies bounced back Tuesday and continued to fare better than the rest of the market.