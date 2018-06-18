A Connecticut casino mogul has unexpectedly died
The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and Foxwoods Resort Casino representatives have announced Tuesday the death of President and CEO Felix Rappaport.
Rappaport spent over four years as the leader of Foxwoods Resort Casino— one of the world’s largest gaming enterprises. The organizations say a cause of death has not been determined.
MPTN Chairman, Rodney Butler says “With his passing, we have suffered a major loss.”
Before joining Foxwoods, Rappaport worked Station Casinos, Hershey Entertainment and Resort Company, Mirage and Treasure Island.