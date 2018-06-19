Ford and Volkswagen are exploring joint development of future commercial vehicles in a possible alliance that could lead to cooperation in other areas
DETROIT (AP) — Ford and Volkswagen are exploring joint development of future commercial vehicles in a possible alliance that could lead to cooperation in other areas.
The companies announced the collaboration in a statement on Tuesday. They said that any alliance would not involve cross ownership stakes or including stock.
VW and Ford say an alliance would strengthen each company’s competitiveness and better serve global customers. Ford would not give specifics about other areas for collaboration.
But Ford President of Global Markets Jim Farley says in the statement that Ford is trying to become more fit as a business while creating a winning global product portfolio.
Most Read Business Stories
- Troublesome advanced engines for Boeing, Airbus jets have disrupted airlines and shaken travelers
- Pricey Seattle apartment tower ripping out pipes to fix leaks, as tenants fume
- Repealing head tax, Seattle avoids walking into the propeller | Jon Talton
- Microsoft opposes ICE policy on migrant children
- Acumatica bags $25 million investment round to fund growth plans
“Both companies have strong and complementary positions in different commercial vehicle segments already. To adapt to the challenging environment, it is of utmost importance to gain flexibility through alliances,” Thomas Sedran, head of VW strategy, said in the statement.
Automakers often collaborate on big-ticket projects. For example, Ford has joined with General Motors to develop automatic transmissions. Automakers and tech companies also have formed multiple alliances all over the world to develop self-driving vehicles.
Ford and Volkswagen say they’ll provide updates as talks progress.