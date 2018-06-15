Florida's unemployment rate is ticking down slightly

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s unemployment rate is ticking down slightly.

State officials released May’s figures Friday and reported the unemployment rate is at 3.8 percent. That is 0.1 percent lower than it was in April and 0.4 percent less than a year ago.

Florida’s unemployment rate is the same as the national rate. The state’s rate had held steady at 3.9 percent for the past four months.

Okaloosa and St. Johns counties had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.6 percent, followed by Monroe County (2.7 percent) and Walton County (2.8 percent).

Hendry and Sumter counties had the highest unemployment rate at 5.0 percent, followed by Citrus County (4.8 percent) and Putnam County (4.5 percent).

There are an estimated 391,000 jobless Floridians out of a workforce of 10.2 million people.