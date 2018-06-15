An Oklahoma firefighter who was among five people injured in an explosion after a natural gas pipeline rupture in Tulsa was in stable condition Friday

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma firefighter who was among five people injured in an explosion after a natural gas pipeline rupture in Tulsa was in stable condition Friday, a fire department spokesman said.

Capt. Stan May said Capt. Greg Delozier, 54, was burned in the Thursday afternoon blast and was moved overnight from emergency care into a hospital room, where he was being monitored.

“(Doctors) are waiting for the swelling to go down to determine the degree” of the burns, May said. “He appeared to be the closest to the leak when it went off.”

Four Oklahoma Natural Gas employees were also injured in the blast, according to utility spokeswoman Cherokee Ballard. Ballard said she could not disclose the names or conditions of the workers, or whether they remain hospitalized.

Initial reports said one of the injured was a bystander and all five were first described by authorities has having critical injuries.

Officials say gas was shut off and the fire extinguished at about 4:30 p.m., with no homes threatened.

Ballard said the line was repaired late Thursday night and service has been restored.

Police say the rupture occurred when a tractor struck the line around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on the city’s west side.