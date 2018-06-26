DETROIT (AP) — Federal investigators say a Tesla that crashed and burned last month in Florida was traveling 116 miles per hour three seconds before impact and only slowed to 86 mph as the air bags were inflated.

The National Transportation Safety Board also says in a preliminary report that the Model S electric car missed a curve with a 25 mph speed limit, crashed into a wall twice and erupted in flames.

The driver and front-seat passenger, both 18, were killed in the May 8 crash in Fort Lauderdale. A rear-seat passenger was ejected and injured.

The battery re-ignited twice after firefighters extinguished the flames. The agency says it will continue to investigate the cause of the crash and the procedures used to put out fires and store the car.