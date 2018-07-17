The Food and Drug Administration wants to make it easier for some common medicines to be sold without a prescription.
The agency proposed new guidelines Tuesday for drugmakers who want to switch prescription drugs to over the counter.
In a statement, FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said the agency is evaluating ways to make sure patients don’t take an inappropriate over-the-counter drug. That could include adding information to the packaging label and offering mobile applications to help people decide if a drug is right for them.
Drugmakers would have to do studies showing those strategies allow consumers to safely pick a drug and use it without medical supervision.
Most Read Business Stories
- Boeing, pursuing its 797 concept, woos a key Airbus customer and stirs industry debate
- Airbus CEO Enders says challenge to Boeing will grow even stronger
- Farnborough Air Show: GE still unconvinced about demand for 797
- Bitter legal fight roils Harley Marine Services, a big player on Seattle waterfront
- I used Apple’s new controls to limit a teenager’s iPhone time (and it worked!)
Many widely used nonprescription drugs originally were only available by prescription, including allergy treatment Claritin and heartburn remedy Prilosec.