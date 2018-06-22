NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:
Exxon Mobil Corp., up $1.69 to $81.38
Energy companies and oil prices rallied after OPEC said it will produce more oil, but not as much as investors feared.
Red Hat Inc., down $25.59 to $142.14
Most Read Business Stories
- GE's fall illuminates bigger problems facing the American economy | Jon Talton
- Jet-engine explosion triggered chaotic 2015 Las Vegas fire, NTSB report says
- High Court: Online shoppers can be forced to pay sales tax
- Intel CEO out after consensual relationship with employee
- These places will pay U.S. workers thousands of dollars to move there
The open source software company cut its sales forecast and pointed to the stronger U.S. dollar.
CarMax Inc., up $9.14 to $80.19
The used car company had a stronger first quarter than Wall Street expected.
Hain Celestial Group Inc., up 56 cents to $29.74
The New York Post reported that Pilgrim’s Pride offered to buy Hain’s protein business.
Tesla Inc., down $13.88 to $333.63
Reuters reported that Tesla plans to close 12 solar facilities as part of the job cuts it announced recently.
Harley-Davidson Inc., down $1.03 to $44.21
Investors fretted about the possible impact of retaliatory tariffs slapped on U.S. goods by the European Union.
Johnson & Johnson, up $1.39 to $122.84
Health care stocks were among the top performers Friday.
Autodesk Inc., down $1.23 to $136.51
Technology companies fared worse than the rest of the market.