BRUSSELS (AP) — Eurozone nations are working on the final elements of a plan to get Greece successfully out of its eight-year bailout program and keep its massive debt burden manageable.

The finance ministers of the 19 nations sharing the euro currency were in Luxembourg on Thursday to finalize a deal between Greece and its international creditors that would allow it to safely emerge from its third and final bailout program on Aug. 20.

Greece has needed massive financial aid from EU nations and international creditors to survive financially for the past eight years. In return, it had to commit to stringent budget austerity programs that cut hurt the finances of ordinary Greeks and caused a major rift between Athens and many euro nations.