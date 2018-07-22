BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The European financial affairs commissioner says that differences of position on trade remain despite talks between G-20 officials meeting in Argentina’s capital.
Pierre Moscovici said Sunday that “trade tensions remain high and threaten to escalate further.” But he said the summit has not been “tense.”
G-20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs are meeting in Buenos Aires amid fears over U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade policies and the potential impact of a trade war.
The U.S. and China have hit each other with tariffs on $34 billion goods with another $16 billion in penalty tariffs in the pipeline.
Most Read Business Stories
- Some Pacific Northwest CEOs earn 200 or 400 times what the average employee is paid
- Your password has likely been stolen. Here's what to do about it.
- Amazon announces plans for Spokane warehouse, first Eastern Washington outpost
- Spotting planes - and people - on a final wander around the Farnborough Air Show
- More people are buying a home — the biggest financial decision of their lives — sight unseen
Officials in Buenos Aires are also discussing issues including the future of work and infrastructure for development, the international tax system and financial inclusion during the two-day meeting that began Saturday.