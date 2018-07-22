BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The European financial affairs commissioner says that differences of position on trade remain despite talks between G-20 officials meeting in Argentina’s capital.

Pierre Moscovici said Sunday that “trade tensions remain high and threaten to escalate further.” But he said the summit has not been “tense.”

G-20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs are meeting in Buenos Aires amid fears over U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade policies and the potential impact of a trade war.

The U.S. and China have hit each other with tariffs on $34 billion goods with another $16 billion in penalty tariffs in the pipeline.

Officials in Buenos Aires are also discussing issues including the future of work and infrastructure for development, the international tax system and financial inclusion during the two-day meeting that began Saturday.