Share story

By
The Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The European financial affairs commissioner says that differences of position on trade remain despite talks between G-20 officials meeting in Argentina’s capital.

Pierre Moscovici said Sunday that “trade tensions remain high and threaten to escalate further.” But he said the summit has not been “tense.”

G-20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs are meeting in Buenos Aires amid fears over U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade policies and the potential impact of a trade war.

The U.S. and China have hit each other with tariffs on $34 billion goods with another $16 billion in penalty tariffs in the pipeline.

Most Read Business Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Officials in Buenos Aires are also discussing issues including the future of work and infrastructure for development, the international tax system and financial inclusion during the two-day meeting that began Saturday.

The Associated Press