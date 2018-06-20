A private equity firm is buying a Nebraska-based telecommunications firm, Great Plains Communications
BLAIR, Neb. (AP) — A private equity firm is buying a Nebraska-based telecommunications company, Great Plains Communications.
The buyer is Grain Management, which has offices in Washington, D.C., and Sarasota, Florida. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Great Plains says Grain will help Great Plains expand its presence throughout the Midwest.
The purchase price hasn’t been disclosed.
Great Plains is based in Blair. It offers digital phone, cable television and internet among its services. It was founded in 1910 as a local telephone company.
Most Read Business Stories
- Boeing wins big freighter jet order as FedEx bets on continued air cargo recovery
- Microsoft employees call on company to cancel contract with ICE
- Starbucks lowers profit forecast, speeds closures of poorly performing stores
- Troublesome advanced engines for Boeing, Airbus jets have disrupted airlines and shaken travelers
- High rents, minimum wages and economic alarm bells | Jon Talton
___
Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com