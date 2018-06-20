A private equity firm is buying a Nebraska-based telecommunications firm, Great Plains Communications

BLAIR, Neb. (AP) — A private equity firm is buying a Nebraska-based telecommunications company, Great Plains Communications.

The buyer is Grain Management, which has offices in Washington, D.C., and Sarasota, Florida. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Great Plains says Grain will help Great Plains expand its presence throughout the Midwest.

The purchase price hasn’t been disclosed.

Great Plains is based in Blair. It offers digital phone, cable television and internet among its services. It was founded in 1910 as a local telephone company.

___

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com