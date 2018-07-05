WASHINGTON (AP) — The new leader of the Environmental Protection Agency is a former coal industry lobbyist who helped lead an industry fight against regulations that protect Americans’ health and address climate change.
Andrew Wheeler, the No. 2 official at EPA, will take over the agency Monday now that President Donald Trump has accepted the resignation of embattled administrator Scott Pruitt.
The Senate confirmed Wheeler as the agency’s deputy administrator in April.
Wheeler could serve more than a year in an acting role. A Senate vote would be required if he is nominated to lead the agency permanently.
Most Read Business Stories
- Costco changes up food court menu, but the $1.50 hot dog deal remains
- No fireworks on TV: Some viewers seeing red as KIRO-Frontier dispute drags on
- Market shift? Big spike in Seattle-area homes for sale slows price growth
- Under pressure, afraid to take bathroom breaks? Inside Amazon’s fast-paced warehouse world WATCH
- Amazon reveals location of second cashierless convenience store in Seattle