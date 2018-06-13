Federal authorities say they've reached a settlement with a Georgia manufacturing plant which had been cited for failing to take steps to prevent hazardous air emissions

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Federal authorities say they’ve reached a settlement with a Georgia manufacturing plant which had been cited for failing to take steps to prevent hazardous air emissions.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday announced that Decostar Industries Inc. of Carrollton will take steps to control hazardous air emissions to protect workers, residents and improve overall air quality.

The EPA said that Decostar will implement a leak detection and repair program, perform a supplemental environmental project valued at more than $2.7 million, and pay a $377,900 civil penalty.

The agency says that Decostar manufactures parts for automobile manufacturers including Nissan, BMW and Hyundai.