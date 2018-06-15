A New York City taxi driver who spent 30 years behind the wheel hanged himself after running out of money to lease a vehicle

The New York Taxi Workers Alliance said Abdul Saleh, 59, was found dead on Friday in his rented Brooklyn room.

The alliance, a union that represents the city’s taxi drivers as well as black car and app-hailed professionals, said the Yemeni immigrant is the sixth driver to kill himself in the past six months amid financial struggles while often working 12-hour shifts — at night, in his case. Saleh was short by $300.

Drivers lease the yellow cabs that are now competing with growing numbers of car services such as Uber and Lyft.

Saleh took his life at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The executive director of the alliance, Bhairavi Desai, said he was “exhausted by the cruelty of ending each 12-hour workday with less in his pocket than the day before.”

Other recent suicides were those of Yu Mein Kenny Chow, a yellow cab driver who also owned a medallion — which is a permit allowing a taxi to operate and whose prices have been plunging in the face of dwindling business from as much as $1 million to a low of about $250,000. Chow’s body was found under the Brooklyn Bridge.

Another black car driver, Douglas Schifter, shot himself in front of City Hall.

The drivers’ main demand is that the city regulate more than 100,000 vehicles that have been taking business away from yellow cabs that now number only about 13,000.

Desai said drivers have called the alliance “in the middle of the night in crisis, needing referrals to homeless services and suicide prevention resources.”