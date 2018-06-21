BERLIN (AP) — German IT services and consulting company T-Systems, a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, plans to cut 10,000 jobs worldwide by 2020.

The cuts were announced Thursday at a staff meeting at its headquarters in Bonn.

The dpa news agency reports that about 6,000 jobs will be cut in Germany, with some moving overseas to India and Turkey. T-Systems currently employs 18,000 people in Germany, out of 37,000 employees worldwide.

The company aims to save 600 million euros ($693 million) that will be invested in growth areas such as cloud services and IT security.

The ver.di union called the planned cuts “irresponsible and a danger to the entire business of T-Systems.”