PRINCETON, Ind. (AP) — A freight train derailed and several train cars caught fire in southwest Indiana, forcing the mandatory evacuation of nearby homes and businesses.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement that the train derailed Sunday evening about 2,100 feet (640 meters) west of a trailer park in Princeton, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.
The department says several people reported an explosion.
No injuries have been reported. It’s unclear if the fire is still burning Monday.
Rail operator CSX says preliminary reports show a rail car leaked propane. It says the train had two locomotives, 89 loaded railcars and 9 empty railcars.
The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
First responders went door-to-door to evacuate businesses and residences within a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) radius of the derailment.