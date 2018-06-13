Delta Air Lines plans to begin daily nonstop service from Minneapolis-St

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Delta Air Lines Inc. plans to begin daily nonstop service from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Seoul next year.

The move, announced Wednesday, gives the Twin Cities greater access to Asia and helps Atlanta-based Delta fortify its presence at its new Korean hub.

Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian told the Minneapolis Star Tribune the new service will be “an incredible opportunity for the local community” and also create “a world-class operating experience” for Delta.

The service starts next summer and will use the airline’s newly upgraded Boeing 777 aircraft.

This marks Delta’s second nonstop flight from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Asia. It currently operates a daily flight, also on a 777 aircraft, to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. Bastian says that route is still making the airline money and will continue.

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com