ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Time is running out for some gambling companies that plan to offer legal sports betting in New Jersey before football season starts.
The state Division of Gaming Enforcement has directed the Atlantic City casinos to get their sports betting applications in by the end of the day on Monday.
This also includes plans for internet and mobile sports betting, which no casino in New Jersey has yet been approved to offer.
Casinos that miss the deadline run the risk of not having their sports betting operations tested and approved in time for the start of football season in early September.
Most Read Business Stories
- Ramp-up planned for LEAP engines that power Boeing's 737 MAX and other narrowbody jets
- Airbus CEO Enders says challenge to Boeing will grow even stronger
- How much will it cost you to sell your house?
- I used Apple’s new controls to limit a teenager’s iPhone time (and it worked!)
- Bitter legal fight roils Harley Marine Services, a big player on Seattle waterfront
So far, two casinos, the Borgata and Ocean Resort, and two horse tracks, Monmouth Park and the Meadowlands, offer sports betting in New Jersey.