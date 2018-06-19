A key cooperator for the prosecution in a criminal case that grew from a development project known as the Buffalo Billion could soon testify
Lawyers revealed Tuesday that Kevin Schuler was listed as a likely witness in the federal corruption trial over upstate construction projects.
Schuler pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy and wire fraud charges and said he helped rig the bidding process so his employer would get a lucrative Buffalo project.
Schuler worked for Buffalo-area developer Louis Ciminielli. Ciminielli is one of four men on trial in Manhattan federal court.
Schuler’s cooperation was enlisted after a key government cooperator was jailed after revealing at a related trial that he had violated his plea agreement.
Defense lawyers say Schuler’s testimony may help prove their clients are not guilty.