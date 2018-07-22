BEIJING (AP) — China’s No. 2 leader has ordered an investigation of its vaccine industry after violations by a maker of rabies vaccine for humans prompted a public outcry.
Premier Li Keqiang’s order followed the disclosure that Changchun Changsheng Life Sciences Ltd. was accused of fabricating production and inspection records for its rabies vaccine.
Li promised to “resolutely crack down” on violations that endanger public safety. He said the incident “violated a moral bottom line of the people and must be explained clearly to the public.”
There were no reports of injuries due to the rabies vaccine but the disclosure prompted an outpouring of criticism online.
China has suffered a series of deaths and injuries due to fake or shoddy drugs, milk and other products blamed on lax oversight or corruption by regulators.