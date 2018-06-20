Authorities say Connecticut casino mogul Felix Rappaport has died of heart disease
MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say a Connecticut casino mogul has died of heart disease.
The state’s medical examiner’s office says Foxwoods Resort Casino President and CEO Felix Rappaport died Monday at the casino.
Rappaport spent more than four years as the leader of Foxwoods, one of the world’s largest gaming enterprises.
The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and Foxwoods representatives announced his death Tuesday.
Tribe Chairman Rodney Butler says with Rappaport’s death, the nation has “suffered a major loss.”
Before joining Foxwoods, Rappaport worked Station Casinos, Hershey Entertainment and Resort Co. Mirage and Treasure Island.