PITTSBURGH (AP) — A longtime newspaper cartoonist who says his work has been banished from the editorial page lately because of “political differences” with his editors says he’s been fired.
Rob Rogers tweeted Thursday he’s been fired after 25 years as the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s editorial cartoonist. The paper has declined to run many of his cartoons in recent months.
The Association of American Editorial Cartoonists recently issued a statement linking Rogers’ situation to “the recent arrival of a Trump-supporting editorial page editor.”
Keith Burris became the paper’s editorial director in March. Burris did not immediately return a call and email seeking comment. A message left with publisher John Block wasn’t immediately returned.
Block told The Washington Post last week the matter “had little to do with politics” or Trump but primarily involved the editing process.