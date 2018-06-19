A company that helps people enroll in health care plans and maintain coverage is going to expand its Indiana headquarters and a satellite office in the state

The state announced Tuesday that LaPorte-based CareEnroll plans to invest more than $3 million to renovate and update its headquarters, investing in building enhancements and new equipment and software. Fishers is the location for the satellite office.

CareEnroll’s founder and CEO Phil Wood says in a statement he wants employees and the business to “grow with integrity.”

CareEnroll has hired 80 full-time associates since its founding in 2015 and plans to employ nearly 200 associates by the end of 2021. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered CareEnroll up to $1.5 million in conditional tax credits and up to $100,000 in training grants.