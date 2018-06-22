STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed Buffalo Chip Campground and Indian Motorcycles from a lawsuit filed by an Alaska man injured by a motorcycle at the 2016 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

Royce Rath, of Sitka, Alaska, was attending a Kid Rock concert when a motorcycle went off the stage and into the crowd, hitting him.

His lawsuit alleged he suffered severe physical and mental anguish and permanent disability. He sued Buffalo Chip, Indian Motorcycles and showman Roland Sands in federal court last fall, seeking money damages.

The Rapid City Journal reports that a judge granted a joint motion to dismiss the campground and motorcycle company. It’s not known if Sands and Rath have reached a settlement.

