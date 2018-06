California's unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.2 percent in May, while the state added 5,500 nonfarm payroll jobs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.2 percent in May, while the state added 5,500 nonfarm payroll jobs.

The California Employment Development Department said Friday the rate tied the record low set in April.

In May 2017, California’s unemployment rate was 4.9 percent.