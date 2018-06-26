MCCALL, Idaho — An Idaho business is short staffed and having trouble finding people to hire.

KTVB-TV reports The Pancake House in McCall has been open for nearly 70 years. Owner Bonnie Bertram says this is the worst worker shortage she’s seen in 40 years in the restaurant business.

She credits the shortage to the lack of housing options in the town.

McCall Mayor Jackie Aymon says 80 percent of the town’s workforce commutes from other areas, and 42 percent of those people travel 50 or more miles, one way, to go to work.

Aymon says The Pancake House isn’t the only establishment struggling to find workers. She says the issue is impacting the entire town.

Town officials are exploring different options to help, including working with the housing trust to buy properties for workforce housing.

