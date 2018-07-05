LANGHORNE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania township with more money than it anticipated from increased property tax collection has decided to give the dividends to residents.
Middletown Township in Langhorne sent 14,361 checks for $68 each to all owners of properties with structures on them.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports efforts to keep town expenses down while increasing delinquent-tax collection led to more money than anticipated in the general fund.
The township board of supervisors decided to divide a $1 million portion of the surplus evenly among property owners. Board chair Amy Strouse says it’s responsible to give money back when possible.
The board also was able to hire an additional police officer and a public works employee.
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com