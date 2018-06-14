Auto transmission maker BorgWarner says it is nearly done moving about 300 employees into a new technical center in suburban Indianapolis

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Auto transmission maker BorgWarner says it is nearly done moving about 300 employees into a new technical center in suburban Indianapolis.

The workers are coming to the Noblesville center from BorgWarner facilities further northeast of Indianapolis in Anderson and Pendleton.

BorgWarner spokeswoman Kathy Graham tells The Indianapolis Star that only a few workers are awaiting completion of construction to transfer into the new center.

Company and local officials held a ceremony Thursday to mark construction of the Noblesville facility.

The Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company says it is spending $28 million on the new center and began moving employees there in April. BorgWarner says the new center will expand the prototype building and testing capabilities for its electrified products.

