LONDON (AP) — The BBC has struck a deal with a senior BBC journalist who quit her post to protest the media company’s gender pay gap.
The broadcaster accepted Friday that Carrie Gracie, the broadcaster’s former China editor, had been told she would be paid along the same lines as the North American editor when she took her post.
The BBC says it “acknowledges the specific circumstances relating to Carrie’s appointment, apologizes for underpaying Carrie, and has now put this right.”
Gracie chose to donate backdated pay to charity. She says that for her it was “always about the principle, rather than the money.”
Gracie resigned in early January after learning that male colleagues in similar jobs had much higher salaries.