WASHINGTON (AP) — The maker of a permanent contraceptive implant subject to thousands of injury reports from women and repeated safety restrictions by regulators says it will stop selling the device in the U.S.
Bayer said Friday the safety of its Essure implant has not changed and it will stop selling the device at the end of the year due to weak sales. Last year, Bayer stopped selling the device in Europe.
The Food and Drug Administration has placed multiple restrictions on the device following patient reports of pain, bleeding, allergic reactions and cases where the implant punctured the uterus or shifted out of place.
In May, the FDA said doctors must show women a checklist of the device’s risks before implanting it.
Most Read Business Stories
- Foreign tech workers face higher hurdles in H-1B visa applications
- Boeing can't wrest away big Airbus customer's A330neo order
- Boeing may build its 797 with a metal fuselage to keep costs down - and that could favor Everett
- Boeing exec says 797 jet still likely to have a composite fuselage, not metal
- Seattle tops the nation in tower cranes for third straight year as construction reaches new peak
More than 16,000 U.S. women are suing Bayer over Essure.