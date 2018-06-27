MIDDLESEX, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont bakery called the Red Hen has received angry messages from people confused with a similarly named Virginia restaurant that refused to serve White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Red Hen Bakery co-owner Randy George tells WCAX-TV the negative messages about his eatery in Middlesex, Vermont, have been coming in on the phone and online.

Seven-hundred miles away, the owner of the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, asked Sanders to leave the restaurant Friday, citing the concerns of employees who are gay and know Sanders had defended President Donald Trump’s desire to bar transgender people from serving in the military.

George says his bakery is not affiliated with the Virginia eatery. He says everyone is welcome.

___

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com