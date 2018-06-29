SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (AP) — A Minnesota-based company says it’s considering moving production of some motorcycles out of the country because of European tariffs, just days after Harley-Davidson announced a similar move.
A spokeswoman for Polaris Industries acknowledged Friday the company could move some production of its Indian brand of motorcycles from northwest Iowa to Poland.
Spokeswoman Jess Rogers noted “nothing is definitive. We’re looking at a range of mitigation plans.”
Harley-Davidson’s announcement Monday that it was moving production of motorcycles sold in Europe from U.S. factories to facilities overseas because of retaliatory tariffs prompted intense criticism from President Donald Trump. The European tariffs followed U.S. tariffs on European steel and aluminum amid an escalating trade dispute.
Polaris employs around 650 people at its Iowa plant in Spirit Lake.