Amazon.com Inc. is buying PillPack, an online pharmacy that offers pre-sorted dose packaging and home delivery.
Financial terms weren’t disclosed.
Amazon said Thursday PillPack offers a combination of deep pharmacy experience and a focus on technology.
The company, which has its primary pharmacy in Manchester, New Hampshire, ships to all states except Hawaii.
Most Read Business Stories
- Top court: Unions can't force government workers to pay fees VIEW
- Port of Seattle ousts longtime chief lawyer over workplace complaint — and gives him $500,000 payout
- Seattle renters score big as landlords dangle freebies to fill empty apartments
- Seattle's nation-leading streak in home-price increases now tied for 2nd longest on record
- Amazon offers deep discounts on vans, uniforms to get small delivery businesses rolling
The companies expect to close the deal later this year.
In premarket trading, shares of drugstore chains Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid slid.