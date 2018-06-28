Share story

By
The Associated Press

Amazon.com Inc. is buying PillPack, an online pharmacy that offers pre-sorted dose packaging and home delivery.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

Amazon said Thursday PillPack offers a combination of deep pharmacy experience and a focus on technology.

The company, which has its primary pharmacy in Manchester, New Hampshire, ships to all states except Hawaii.

Most Read Business Stories

Sale! Save 90% on select subscriptions.

The companies expect to close the deal later this year.

In premarket trading, shares of drugstore chains Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid slid.

The Associated Press